60% Bengalureans happy, women, youths happier, reveals index  

It was based on economic factors and social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, transport, and personal factors such as the individual and family, governance and environment.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre for Sustainable Development, a city-based NGO released Bengaluru’s ‘State of Happiness Report’ on Friday at Bangalore International Centre. The survey was done online and offline with 1,800 respondents. It was based on economic factors and social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, transport, and personal factors such as the individual and family, governance and environment.

“Of the total, 60% of the citizens were happy and it was found that women in the 35-44 age group and youngsters in the 18-25 age group were happier. Middle income and married people were found to be happier. Women were happier owing to economic independence. The youth were happier as they came from economically stable family backgrounds and had support,” said Dr R Srinivas, executive director of CSD.

“The survey was conducted right before the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2018, but we found that the happiness level did not affect voting patterns of people or whom they voted for. Even though people were found to be disappointed with the governance and economy, this did not affect their voting patterns,” Srinivas said.

Personal factors (35.1 %) and social factors (26.1 %) such as access to education, health and transport were major contributors to happiness. Economic (7.9 %) and governance (15.4 %) factors brought down the happiness of people.

Within the 60% of happy people, 74 % were categorised as happy and 26% as very happy. Guest of Honour Ravikiran, a renowned carnatic musician launched SURE (Strategic Urban Roofscaping for Environment), an initiative to promote greening of rooftops in the city through pots, creepers and grow bags.

TAGS
State of Happiness Report Bengaluru
Comments

