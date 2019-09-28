Home Cities Bengaluru

A sumptuous thaal for all

With a group of people eating out of a huge plate, Bohri thaal ensures a special bonding experience

Published: 28th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home, friends, and good food – is what, we believe, is an ideal combination for a get-together. Add a little uniqueness to this, and it becomes an unforgettable experience.
Said to have migrated from Yemen to Gujarat many years ago, the Bohra community is a small sect of Shia Ismaili Muslims who follow the custom of the Bohri thaal. It is the practice of eating together from the same plate.

Groups of eight people usually sit on the floor, eat from the huge plate, and make sure none of the food is wasted. This practice is more prevalent in Mumbai, and now, the owners of Bohra Bohra Cafe, Koramangala, have opened doors of their house for guests to experience the unique way of relishing home-cooked food.

On a Saturday evening, we sit down for the thaal in three groups, and were asked to wash our hands in the chelamchi lota (a type of jug and basin), which is carried around by the one who will be serving food. On the large plate kept in front of us, we see Bohri-style masala aloo in a bowl, which is an accompaniment in their term. After a refreshing glass of Gol Paani (Jaggery water drink), Rehanna Nagaria and Arpitha Rai – our hosts for the evening – asked us to start the seven-course meal with a pinch of salt –  a custom followed in the Bohri community. We dug into the aloo, which had a tangy, spicy flavour that tantalised our taste buds and prepared us for what was coming next.

Along came Smoked Chicken Kheema Samosas with green and red chutney. There was another sweet chutney which Nagaria prepared with her own ingredients, and the flavour of the hot samosa became more prominent with all the chutneys.

We fell in love with the White-sauce Chicken Cutlets, a dish close to Nagaria’s heart as she follows her grandmother’s recipe for this. They were soft, succulent and left a delicious after-taste after each bite.
Next, we had the Mutton Shami Kabab, which is minced mutton carefully stuffed with ingredients, rolled, egg-washed and deep-fried.    

As we came to the end of the starters (yes, these were all starters!), the much-awaited Raan arrived, looking appealing as ever. Slow-cooked for nine hours, the Raan (mutton leg) in red masala was the star of the evening. The meat was so soft that a slight pull made it easy for us to finish the whole piece in a few minutes. A bit similar to butter masala, the thick gravy had a lot of flavours and all of us enjoyed it
to bits.

Coming to the main course, the classic mutton biryani and raita left us fully satisfied. Seasoned with caramalised onions, differently flavoured rice and soft mutton pieces kept us engaged till the platter was empty.

The Bohri thaal is more of a mixed cultural influence from the Middle East and the Parsi community. In all the dishes that we had, the spices don’t really hit you at once, it’s more seasoned to give a soothing taste. In between the food items, we were asked to have small bites of Anjeer halwa in order to ‘cleanse’ the palate, a ritual followed during the thaal.  

Vegetarians can also be a part of the Bohri thaal as there are ample choices like charcoal grilled dal samosa, Kari Masala with stuffed capsicum, Parr roti and more. The next thaal will be held on September 29, 12-2.30pm. Those interested can contact Nagaria and Rai through their Facebook page, The Bohra Bohra Thaal, to book a slot.

Price: Non-vegetarian is Rs 1,200 per person and vegetarian is Rs 800 per person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp