‘Amendment to Teacher Transfer Act next year’

The provisions of the 6th Pay Commission regarding promotions for headmasters and teachers must be implemented as per experience, they said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a meeting held with the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association with regard to ongoing row over the Teacher Transfers Act, Minister of of Primary and Secondary education Suresh Kumar promised them that another meeting would be held in this regard on October 4 to discuss their demands.

“I have been the education Minister for a month and every day, issues that were present before I took charge have come to my attention. The unscientific aspects of the Teacher Transfers Act will be resolved next year through an amendment. The teachers’ transfer process should be completed by June,” 
Kumar said. 

He said that he would arrange for a second set of uniforms for all schoolchildren in government schools this year. He also said that he would arrange for new textbooks and certificates to replaces those that 
children lost in the flood-hit districts. 

The primary school teachers in government schools presented a list of demands to him, which he would discuss next month. “Primary school teachers with a degree should be promoted to Graduate Primary Teacher and get a pay hike from Rs 27,650 to Rs 52,650. The unscientific aspects of teacher transfer act should be amended and a ceiling of two-years must be fixed upon transfer,” read the letter submitted to him. 

“LKG, UKG classes should be added to all primary schools in the state. While determining the student to teacher ratio, the headmaster and physical education teacher must be excluded,” they demanded. 
The provisions of the 6th Pay Commission regarding promotions for headmasters and teachers must be implemented as per experience, they said.

