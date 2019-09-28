BDA continues crackdown on illegal encroachments, 2 properties razed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing with its crackdown on encroachments that have taken place on lands belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Special Task Force (STF) in a six-hour-long operation on Friday demolished two buildings on its lands in J P Nagar. The two have a combined market value of over Rs 3 crore.

A garage that had come up on 50sqmt of land in J P Nagar 1st Phase (Survey no 720 A) and a house that had come up on 72 sqmt of land (Survey no 660) were razed to the ground in two operations, under the directions of STF Superintendent Sachin P Ghorpade. “The encroachments had taken place between six and seven years ago. We began operations at 7.30 am and it continued up to 1.30 pm,” he told The New Indian Express. Deputy Superintendent M H Manjunath Chowdri and Inspector Roopa Hadegali were involved in the operations.

Ghorpade said that this was the fifth demolition drive being undertaken by the STF.

“In our first operation, we demolished three buildings and today we demolished two. We will be undertaking two more demolitions shortly,” he added.

Commissioner G C Prakash had assured people after assuming office that all illegal encroachments on BDA properties would be razed and the authority’s property recovered.