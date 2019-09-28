Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA continues crackdown on illegal encroachments, 2 properties razed

The two have a combined market value of over Rs 3 crore. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The BDA demolished illegal encroachments in JP Nagar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing with its crackdown on encroachments that have taken place on lands belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Special Task Force (STF) in a six-hour-long operation on Friday demolished two buildings on its lands in J P Nagar. The two have a combined market value of over Rs 3 crore. 

A garage that had come up on 50sqmt of land in J P Nagar 1st Phase (Survey no 720 A) and a house that had come up on 72 sqmt of land (Survey no 660) were razed to the ground in two operations, under the directions of STF Superintendent Sachin P Ghorpade. “The encroachments had taken place between six and seven years ago. We began operations at 7.30 am and it continued up to 1.30 pm,” he told The New Indian Express.  Deputy Superintendent M H Manjunath Chowdri and Inspector Roopa Hadegali were involved in the operations. 

Ghorpade said that this was the fifth demolition drive being undertaken by the STF. 
“In our first operation, we demolished three buildings and today we demolished two. We will be undertaking two more demolitions shortly,” he added. 
Commissioner G C Prakash had assured people after assuming office that all illegal encroachments on BDA properties would be razed and the authority’s property recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp