Craftspersons to present timeless textiles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to keep traditional handicrafts and the craftspersons behind them going, ‘Vastrabharana’, for over two decades, has been bringing various art forms from across the country to Bengaluru. While they highlight a particular textile tradition every year, in its 27th year, the 2019 edition will focus on the many varieties of handcrafted cholis, bespoke Kanjaris, Abhas by using handloom yardage fine-tuned with detailing.

This year, over 50 master craftspersons will showcase their handcrafted treasures, including Uppada and Paithani sarees, hand-blocked printed yardage, Andhra handlooms and Ikats, fine tussars from Bihar, Jamdhani weaves, Nakshikantha sarees from Murshidhabad, Dhakai sarees from Bangladesh. “The reason behind the success of Vastrabharana in keeping the traditional crafts alive is due to our constant involvement with the craftspersons in making them aware of the contemporary needs of the consumer in current times. Each year we fine-tune them with design development, colour schemes etc. through workshops and demonstrations involving designer intervention from time to time,” says Bharati Govindraj, chairperson, Crafts Council of Karnataka.

To organise an event on this scale involves a lot of hard work and Govindraj admits that the competition all round can be challenging. “Luckily for us, ‘Vastrabharana’ has become a brand in itself as we work round the clock with all the craftspersons from all over our country. Every year our loyal customers wait the whole year to come and shop here,” she says, adding that this “flagship event has become a brand to reckon with in the city of Bangalore.” “It not only took care of the office expenses but also helped start several welfare activities of the craftspersons of Karnataka,” she adds.

The 27th edition of ‘Vastrabharana’ will be held from September 28 to October 2, at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.

Back in time

Vastrabharana was conceptualised in 1990 by Ammani Iyengar and was held at the Institute of Engineers hall for some time. The venue then changed to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in 1992. This fundraiser was founded to augment the income of the running of the Crafts Council of Karnataka’s office. The Crafts Council of Karnataka is a not-for-profit organisation started in Bengaluru in 1967 under the patronage of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. The funds from ‘Vastrabharana’, the objective of which is to bridge craft communities and source markets, facilitate design intervention and product development that meet the needs of the contemporary consumer, upgrade technologies of crafts persons and support and preserve languishing crafts of Karnataka, helps promote and support the Crafts of Karnataka and its craftspersons.