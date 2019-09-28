Home Cities Bengaluru

Craftspersons to present timeless textiles

To organise an event on this scale  involves a lot of hard work and Govindraj admits that the competition all round can be challenging.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The artisans will showcase Uppada and Paithani sarees, hand-blocked printed yardage, Andhra handlooms and more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to keep traditional handicrafts and the craftspersons behind them going, ‘Vastrabharana’, for over two decades, has been bringing various art forms from across the country to Bengaluru. While they highlight a particular textile tradition every year, in its 27th year, the 2019 edition will focus on the many varieties of handcrafted cholis, bespoke Kanjaris, Abhas by using handloom yardage fine-tuned with detailing.

This year, over 50 master craftspersons will showcase their handcrafted treasures, including Uppada and Paithani sarees, hand-blocked printed yardage, Andhra handlooms and Ikats, fine tussars from Bihar, Jamdhani weaves, Nakshikantha sarees from Murshidhabad, Dhakai sarees from Bangladesh. “The reason behind the success of Vastrabharana in keeping the traditional crafts alive is due to our constant involvement with the craftspersons in making them aware of the contemporary needs of the consumer in current times. Each year we fine-tune them with design development, colour schemes etc. through workshops and demonstrations involving designer intervention from time to time,” says Bharati Govindraj, chairperson, Crafts Council of Karnataka.

To organise an event on this scale  involves a lot of hard work and Govindraj admits that the competition all round can be challenging. “Luckily for us, ‘Vastrabharana’ has become a brand in itself as we work round the clock with all the craftspersons from all over our country. Every year our loyal customers wait the whole year to come and shop here,” she says, adding that this “flagship event has become a brand to reckon with in the city of Bangalore.” “It not only took care of the office expenses but also helped start several welfare activities of the craftspersons of Karnataka,” she adds.

 The 27th edition of ‘Vastrabharana’ will be held from September 28 to October 2, at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road. 

Back in time
Vastrabharana was conceptualised in 1990 by Ammani Iyengar and was held at the Institute of Engineers hall for some time. The venue then changed to Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in 1992. This fundraiser was founded to augment the income of the running of the Crafts Council of Karnataka’s office. The Crafts Council of Karnataka is a not-for-profit organisation started in Bengaluru in 1967 under the patronage of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. The funds from ‘Vastrabharana’, the objective of which is to bridge craft communities and source markets, facilitate design intervention and product development that meet the needs of the contemporary consumer, upgrade technologies of crafts persons and support and preserve languishing crafts of Karnataka, helps promote and support the Crafts of Karnataka and its craftspersons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp