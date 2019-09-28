Home Cities Bengaluru

E-autorickshaws to ply on Bengaluru roads soon

The transport officials said that they were preparing a draft for this and said that drivers will also get a subsidy when they switch from LPG, petrol and diesel, to electric autorickshaws. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to reduce the alarming levels of noise and air pollution in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday that electronic autorickshaws will soon ply in 
the city. 

Speaking to members of various autorickshaw and taxi drivers’ associations, he said that he recently spoke to doctors from NIMHANS and learnt that drivers between the ages of 35-40 suffer heart attacks and that around 25% of drivers suffer from heart ailments. “There is a need to curtail the rising air pollution levels, especially because auto drivers are exposed to pollution,” he said. 
The transport officials said that they were preparing a draft for this and said that drivers will also get a subsidy when they switch from LPG, petrol and diesel, to electric autorickshaws. 

The associations’ members held a meeting with the Transport Department and listed out a series of demands. The DyCM directed the department’s officials to ensure drivers are insured. He said that a mere accident insurance from the Labour Department was insufficient. 
He also urged drivers to form a welfare board to ensure that they can be directly contacted and can avail relevant schemes. This would help them avail all social welfare schemes, he added. On the drivers’ demand for housing, he said that they should apply for the same under the CM’s one lakh housing programme. 

“So far only 45,000 applications have been received and 55,000 applications 
are remaining. The 
drivers should make use of it,” he said. He urged drivers to get their BPL cards so that they can avail government schemes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E-autorickshaw bengaluru
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp