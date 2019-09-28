Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang attacks, robs foreign national and his friends

A 20-year-old foreign national and his friends were robbed by a gang of men at his rented house in Chellikere,  on Tuesday. 

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
BENGALURU: A 20-year-old foreign national and his friends were robbed by a gang of men at his rented house in Chellikere,  on Tuesday. 

According to the complaint filed by Sambourouslif Sangare, who hails from Mali in West Africa, the incident happened around 8 pm, when he was having dinner with two of his friends at home. Speaking to TNIE, Sangare said, “Since it was raining, there was no power. I had left the door open. Suddenly, a gang of seven to eight men barged in with lethal weapons. As it was dark I don’t know the number of people. They assaulted and threatened us.” 

He said that some of the miscreants slashed at him with a sharp weapon, while the others ransacked the house. “They searched for our valuables in the house. They managed to steal an iPhone, Rs 15,000 and 1,25,000 West African CFA francs and my bag.”
 
When the gang tried to escape, the trio managed to overpower one of them and they tied him up at home before calling the police. The jurisdictional Hennur police detained the miscreant. 

Interestingly, the police did not file the case as dacoity in the FIR. They filed it as assault. Sangare said that the police were yet to get back to him. Police said that in his complaint, Sangare said that during the attack his valuables were stolen, so they took the case as assault. “Based on the miscreant’s statement, we have learnt that it was dacoity. Based on the accused’s confession we have managed to detain two other members of the gang,” an investigating officer said. 

