Hygienic, plastic-free Bengaluru was my aim: Mayor

Published: 28th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Friday held the last media interaction of her tenure at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office. 

She said in her one-year tenure she worked hard on the development of Bengaluru especially to improve cleanliness, conserve the environment and improve the financial condition of the civic agency. She emphasised on her contribution towards solid waste management, garbage disposal and plastic ban. 
She also released a book — Janate Jote Varsha Nagarika Spandaneya Haddiyalli — on people-friendly schemes she had undertaken, on her interaction with citizens and projects undertaken. 
She said, “Cleanliness was my main aim along with banning plastic and preventing the usage of plastic. I tried to take as many measures as possible as a result of which many  hotels, shops, commercial establishments, including malls, markets, convention halls and other places have drastically cut down on the usage of plastic. Some have even stopped,” she said.

“I also did campaigning against PoP idols. Stringent measures were taken to curtail people from using the idols. Due to this only 2% Ganesha idols this time were PoP.  I wish the next mayor will work on the same issues and make Bengaluru plastic and PoP free in the coming months,” the 
Mayor said.  

She also took credit of getting eight acres of land allocated to BBMP to set up grave yards. The government has allocated lands in Kudregere, Shivanapura, Ullegowdanahalli and Devasandra. 
On her mission to combating air pollution, she said installation of air purifiers has already started in the city and Rs 5 crore was set aside. 
In all BBMP maternity hospitals, the first-born girl child under the pink baby scheme was started. Now it has been extended to all girl child born in BBMP hospitals. 

