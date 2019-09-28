Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka elephant rescue operations the best in India

MoEF impressed by state’s methods in helping  UP drive away tuskers that killed 6

Published: 28th September 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranks first not just in elephant population, but also in mitigating elephant conflict. The sheer experience of the staffers, veterinarians, mahouts and kawadis in driving elephants bacak into the wild, has become a talking point in other states. 

Karnataka’s elephant conflict management has been taken note of by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and is even termed as the best. It is going to be included in the all-India man-animal conflict manual called National Animal Plan for Combating Man- Elephant Conflict, which is being prepared by the ministry.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan told TNIE that recently a meeting of heads of all state forest officials was held, where the best practices were discussed. They were impressed by Karnataka’s methods in helping the Uttar Pradesh forest department officials in driving away two tuskers that killed six people in 20 days. For the first time after 1965, UP dealt with elephants which had strayed into sugarcane fields.

Mohan said that after UP asked Karnataka for help, they sent a team of four people, including a veterinarian. The staffers and mahouts mounted trained elephants, tracked the tuskers, darted them, radio collared them and sent them back to the wild. 
This was discussed at the meeting and hence it was decided to be adopted as Karnataka’s model. The staffers from Karnataka will also visit their counterparts in other states and train them on combating conflicts.

Mohan said there is no one way which Karnataka adopts. The method changes depending upon the location and the size of the herd. However, the ability of using trained elephants and rescuing wild elephants is well known to the state because of its sheer experience.
The next meeting of all states is on November 25, where the best practices  will be discussed. After this, compilation will start for the manual.  

