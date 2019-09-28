Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to host tourism investors’ summit next year  

A new tourism policy is on the cards for Karnataka including a tourism investors’ summit, but all of it in 2020. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Folk artistes perform during the World Tourism Day celebrations in front of Mysuru Palace on Friday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new tourism policy is on the cards for Karnataka including a tourism investors’ summit, but all of it in 2020. 
Tourism Minister C T Ravi, who is keen on starting from the scratch, including the websites for the ministries he handles, is in the process of study and expert interaction for a new tourism policy for the state whose execution is expected to begin post the 2020-21 budget. Ravi, who initially expressed unhappiness over his allocated ministry of tourism, has now started to work with what he has got. The focus, the minister said, will be on boosting tourism in spaces that haven’t been discovered or popularised so far. 

“The next two months will be treated as a study period which will then be followed by a month of consultations and interaction with field experts and various groups. We will draw up a new tourism policy which will include details of how many projects should be implemented under PPP (public private partnership), where the state can partner with NGOs, and what kind of CSR (corporate social responsibility) funding can be utilised,” C T Ravi said. 
The investors’ summit that looks to attract investments into business and leisure tourism alike is likely to be held next August. 

C T Ravi, who is also the Kannada and Culture Minister, is also keen on changing the way ‘jayantis’ are celebrated in the state. The BJP government, within days of coming to power, decided to drop the state celebrations of Tipu Jayanti that was introduced by Siddaramaiah during his tenure as the Chief Minister. Acknowledging that the celebrations of the existing jayantis can’t he stopped, Ravi intends to reinvent the way these personalities are remembered. “We need to relook at the way these celebrations are held. Talks about these personalities should be held in schools so that children understand their contributions,” C T Ravi said.

