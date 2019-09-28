Home Cities Bengaluru

Khadi in focus

Bidapa, who was also at the event, explained to the audience the difference between khadi and handloom fabric.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Khadi is the fabric of the future,” said playwright and social activist Prasanna, at a recent event organised in the city. Organised by Gram Seva Sangh, the event – The Sacred Fabric – was a part of the organisation’s ‘A Satyagraha for Sacred Economy’ and also featured a fashion show on khadi by eminent fashion personality Prasad Bidapa.

The satyagraha calls for attention to a ‘simple demand’, said Prasanna, which includes the creation of jobs that also protect nature. Urging more youngsters to become like Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, he added that, “We have to be proud of our handloom. We have the cotton and we have the people to weave it, thereby creating more jobs.”

Bidapa, who was also at the event, explained to the audience the difference between khadi and handloom fabric. “Khadi means that the thread you used to weave the fabric has to be hand spun on a charkha. And the thread is then taken to a handloom and woven by a weaver. If any part of that process is mechanised, it doesn’t qualify as khadi,” he said.

He also told CE that khadi is making inroads with bridal wear, thanks to its ability to be able to hold the weight of embroidery better than chiffon. Youngsters too, he added, are becoming fans of the fabric, which can now be seen on summer dresses too. “It’s encouraging to see big Indian designers work with khadi. Once foreign designers adopt it, everyone will look at it with a new eye.”

Freedom fighter Chanamma Hallikeri was the chief guest for the event and urged more people to take to the fabric since the proceeds from sale impact the economically weaker sections of society. “It also keeps you warm in winter and cool in summer,” she said, adding that she has never worn anything other than khadi.

Handloom activist Uzramma, who was also the chief guest at the event, said youngsters need to know more about what goes into making such fabrics, in order to make an informed choice, since,  “Powerlooms deprive 10-12 handloom weaver families of a livelihood,” she said.

Prasanna added that he had one thing to say for those who contend that khadi is expensive: “How expensive is a Picasso compared to the copy of a Picasso? If you want to be environmentally safe, you have to pay a little extra for it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp