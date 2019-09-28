Khadi in focus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Khadi is the fabric of the future,” said playwright and social activist Prasanna, at a recent event organised in the city. Organised by Gram Seva Sangh, the event – The Sacred Fabric – was a part of the organisation’s ‘A Satyagraha for Sacred Economy’ and also featured a fashion show on khadi by eminent fashion personality Prasad Bidapa.

The satyagraha calls for attention to a ‘simple demand’, said Prasanna, which includes the creation of jobs that also protect nature. Urging more youngsters to become like Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, he added that, “We have to be proud of our handloom. We have the cotton and we have the people to weave it, thereby creating more jobs.”

Bidapa, who was also at the event, explained to the audience the difference between khadi and handloom fabric. “Khadi means that the thread you used to weave the fabric has to be hand spun on a charkha. And the thread is then taken to a handloom and woven by a weaver. If any part of that process is mechanised, it doesn’t qualify as khadi,” he said.

He also told CE that khadi is making inroads with bridal wear, thanks to its ability to be able to hold the weight of embroidery better than chiffon. Youngsters too, he added, are becoming fans of the fabric, which can now be seen on summer dresses too. “It’s encouraging to see big Indian designers work with khadi. Once foreign designers adopt it, everyone will look at it with a new eye.”

Freedom fighter Chanamma Hallikeri was the chief guest for the event and urged more people to take to the fabric since the proceeds from sale impact the economically weaker sections of society. “It also keeps you warm in winter and cool in summer,” she said, adding that she has never worn anything other than khadi.

Handloom activist Uzramma, who was also the chief guest at the event, said youngsters need to know more about what goes into making such fabrics, in order to make an informed choice, since, “Powerlooms deprive 10-12 handloom weaver families of a livelihood,” she said.

Prasanna added that he had one thing to say for those who contend that khadi is expensive: “How expensive is a Picasso compared to the copy of a Picasso? If you want to be environmentally safe, you have to pay a little extra for it.”