Kodagu on a plate

Kodagu is known for its climate, coffee and cuisine. The Restaurant - Coorg, Indiranagar, has maintained the authenticity of Kodagu cuisine and stays true to the flavours of the land.

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kodagu is known for its climate, coffee and cuisine. The Restaurant - Coorg, Indiranagar, has maintained the authenticity of Kodagu cuisine and stays true to the flavours of the land.

The restaurant was started by KC Aiyappa in 2009, with his wife,  Priya Aiyappa, donning the role of executive chef. Situated on the rooftop of a house, the interiors are quaint with a calm ambience.

We started the buffet with the Coorgi Chicken Curry, which we paired with Nuputtu (string hopper). The chicken was cooked in a coconut milk-based curry and we were amazed at the creamy delight that complemented the fluffy and soft serving of Nuputtu. The coconut had enhanced the flavour and we were surprised with the consistency.

My companion tried the Pandi Curry (Pork Curry) and Chilly Pork, which he described as ‘marvels on a plate’. The chunks of pork were marinated in Kachampali (fruit-based vinegar) and pepper, which added to the dark texture and juicy fat, while the chilly pork was fried with peppers, paired along with Kadamputtu.

A clear winner on the menu.From the vegetarian section, we tried the Kummu Curry, which is fresh oyster mushrooms with sauteed onions and grounded coconut. The mushrooms were cooked to perfection and paired with a fragrant serving of Ghee Rice. The star was the Bolari Fry (Cucumber Stir Fry) which had a zing of red-chilli and a soothing aftertaste of grated coconut. The bamboo shoot pickle, tamarind pickle and cucumber raita added to a burst of flavours.For dessert, we tried the caramel custard and coconut souffle. The former melted in our mouths whereas the latter was a perfect balance of coconut and milk. It’s safe to say, we left satisfied.

