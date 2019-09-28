Home Cities Bengaluru

Loot and plunder

Raiders of the North Sea has you don a Viking hat to impress the Chieftan while conquering settlements and working with a quirky team

Published: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Raiders of the North Sea, you play as a Viking warrior seeking to impress the Chieftain by raiding settlements, amassing plunder and making offerings. Along the way, you’ll probably lose members of your crew in battle; but there’s glory to be found there, thanks to the valkyries.

Raiders is based on a simple yet ingenious system — on your turn, you place a worker on one of the spaces of the Viking village and you perform that action. Then, you pick up a worker from any other space in the village and perform that action too. This is both more open and more interesting — it’s harder to get blocked out of spaces now, but the order in which you do these actions matters all the more. Adding another layer to these decisions is the wrinkle that not all workers are created equal — spaces may pay out differently depending on the colour of the worker you use to activate them. All in all, the worker-placement portion of Raiders of the North Sea is a great twist on a well-established formula.

However, as you’d assume from the title, there’s more to the game than just that. Once you’ve hired enough crew and collected enough provisions, it’s time to go raiding! Harbors are the easiest targets, they don’t need much in the way of crew or provisions to reach and any attack will succeed, but they’re worth only a point. Further inland, you have outposts and monasteries that are correspondingly more expensive to get to and also require a certain amount of attack strength from your crew, but are worth more points. Finally, you have the fortresses which are both the toughest to raid and the most lucrative. Whichever you choose will largely depend on the makeup of your crew.

Each crew member you hire will give you a certain amount of strength, as well as a special ability. The forager, for example, isn’t strong at all but makes you much better at gathering provisions, while somebody else might give you bonus points for raiding monasteries. Trying to figure out the best combination of skills to put together at any given time is one of the best things about Raiders of the North Sea, and it’s a wrench when you have to lose crew members (as a result of picking up Valkyrie tokens amidst the plunder). However, there's opportunity to be found there as well, such as the berserker who doesn’t get discarded when he dies in battle but just returns to your hand.

Most of Raiders of the North Sea will seem familiar, and that’s because it is. The only ‘twist’ here is the worker placement/displacement system, which works so well that it hardly seems like one at all. However, it’s how these different gears come together to produce a whole that’s far greater than the sum of its parts that make Raiders a great game. If you’re looking for an accessible gateway-plus game that won’t take long to teach (or play!) and is a lot of fun, look no further.

 http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp