Loot and plunder

BENGALURU: In Raiders of the North Sea, you play as a Viking warrior seeking to impress the Chieftain by raiding settlements, amassing plunder and making offerings. Along the way, you’ll probably lose members of your crew in battle; but there’s glory to be found there, thanks to the valkyries.

Raiders is based on a simple yet ingenious system — on your turn, you place a worker on one of the spaces of the Viking village and you perform that action. Then, you pick up a worker from any other space in the village and perform that action too. This is both more open and more interesting — it’s harder to get blocked out of spaces now, but the order in which you do these actions matters all the more. Adding another layer to these decisions is the wrinkle that not all workers are created equal — spaces may pay out differently depending on the colour of the worker you use to activate them. All in all, the worker-placement portion of Raiders of the North Sea is a great twist on a well-established formula.

However, as you’d assume from the title, there’s more to the game than just that. Once you’ve hired enough crew and collected enough provisions, it’s time to go raiding! Harbors are the easiest targets, they don’t need much in the way of crew or provisions to reach and any attack will succeed, but they’re worth only a point. Further inland, you have outposts and monasteries that are correspondingly more expensive to get to and also require a certain amount of attack strength from your crew, but are worth more points. Finally, you have the fortresses which are both the toughest to raid and the most lucrative. Whichever you choose will largely depend on the makeup of your crew.

Each crew member you hire will give you a certain amount of strength, as well as a special ability. The forager, for example, isn’t strong at all but makes you much better at gathering provisions, while somebody else might give you bonus points for raiding monasteries. Trying to figure out the best combination of skills to put together at any given time is one of the best things about Raiders of the North Sea, and it’s a wrench when you have to lose crew members (as a result of picking up Valkyrie tokens amidst the plunder). However, there's opportunity to be found there as well, such as the berserker who doesn’t get discarded when he dies in battle but just returns to your hand.

Most of Raiders of the North Sea will seem familiar, and that’s because it is. The only ‘twist’ here is the worker placement/displacement system, which works so well that it hardly seems like one at all. However, it’s how these different gears come together to produce a whole that’s far greater than the sum of its parts that make Raiders a great game. If you’re looking for an accessible gateway-plus game that won’t take long to teach (or play!) and is a lot of fun, look no further.

