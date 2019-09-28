Mahabharata 2.0

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many, the earliest memory of the Mahabharata goes back to the 60-minute screenings of the great epic on TV every day. Now, 31 years later, Puneet Issar and Gufi Paintal, who played the two iconic characters of Duryodhana and Shakuni, respectively, will reprise these roles once again in a theatre production titled Mahabharat – The Epic Tale. Organised in association with BookMyShow, the three-hour long magnum opus will be staged in the city on October 5 and 6 at BR Ambedkar Bhavan, at 3pm and 7pm.

“It feels nostalgic to come back to playing characters that made us household names,” says Issar, who has also written and directed the play. “It’s almost like my reincarnation,” the actor adds with a laugh. The feeling is also echoed by Paintal, who expressed his joy at taking on the same role again. “It gives me a kick to be remembered for a character I had once played,” he says.But unlike the original adaptation, this version of the play focuses on the point of view of Duryodhana and Karna, or as both Paintal and Issar refer to, ‘the ones who were not the victors of the war’. “History is written by the winners. But it’s interesting to see why Duryodhana and Karna did what they did and see the story from their point of view,” explains Issar.

Getting back to his role was easy, he adds while comparing the experience to cycling or swimming. “Once you learn, you never forget.” But while getting into the mind frame of the character was simple, getting into his skin was not as easy. In the two years it took Issar to write the play, he also paid equal attention to training and fitness to get back into shape and even lost 23 kg for the role. “I was on a keto diet for two years and also did cross fit, functional training and martial art,” he explains. Calling it his biggest challenge, he says he had to ensure he was able to match up to his other cast members, who all fall in the age group of 24-40 years.

The play features 12 dancers, 20 junior artistes and 24 principal actors, which also includes Issar’s son – Siddhant Issar – playing the role of a younger Duryodhana. The idea, the veteran actor says, was to go back to the roots of the character to understand his psyche. The play also introduces another new angle to the story through its narrator, Dharti. To be played by film and TV actor Meghna Malik, Dharti, or mother Earth, will highlight the repercussions of war.

Rehearsals went on for close to nine months before it was open to public. The live adaptation also includes an LED backdrop, live background music and foley sound effects, making this version much grander than its television counterpart. Ask Paintal if the play caters to the nostalgic older generation or the curious younger one and he promptly answers that it’s for everyone. “We once had four generations of the same family in the audience!”

And it’s the reaction from this audience that is the best part of performing live, he adds. “Unknowingly, they become a part of the play. Almost like they are the sabah of Hastinapur. It’s a beautiful experience.”