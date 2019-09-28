Home Cities Bengaluru

‘My mom will always be a better cook than me’

Before being a chef, I was an engineer working at Titan that would have probably continued.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If not chef, what would have been your alternate career option?
Before being a chef, I was an engineer working at Titan that would have probably continued.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?
Yes, I do cook a fair bit at home. Cooking at home is way more challenging than in the restaurant because family is way more critical, and I love to wait for expressions to change as they eat.

Do you give cooking tips
to your family members? How do they react?
My mom will always be a quicker and better cook than me, but I do give her a lot of storage tips that irritates her a little bit.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?
Cooking was my hobby, fortunately for me, it’s become my profession and I find a lot of interest in fermentation and gardening.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?
Chef’s table is definitely my most favourite show, and I absolutely love the episode of Sean Brock. MasterChef Australia played a pretty important role in picking Australia to study.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?
I come from a pure vegetarian family. My father loves the chance to eat eggs and he absolutely loves the French toast I make.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?
On my last day on earth, I would like to be in Japan, eating a bowl of tonkotsu ramen extra chashu (pork) extra negi (scallion).

What’s been your worst kitchen incident?
I was working at the 7am shift on a Saturday morning (hungover and sleep-deprived) when I sliced my thumb on the Japanese mandolin. I had to go to the medic, get four stitches and come back to do two straight shifts as there were huge bookings that day.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?
I’d love to cook for the great Rene Redzeppi of NOMA and take him through my version of ferments using ingredients of Indian origin

– Chef Adithya Kidambi, The Courtyard Food Project

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp