‘My mom will always be a better cook than me’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If not chef, what would have been your alternate career option?

Before being a chef, I was an engineer working at Titan that would have probably continued.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?

Yes, I do cook a fair bit at home. Cooking at home is way more challenging than in the restaurant because family is way more critical, and I love to wait for expressions to change as they eat.

Do you give cooking tips

to your family members? How do they react?

My mom will always be a quicker and better cook than me, but I do give her a lot of storage tips that irritates her a little bit.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?

Cooking was my hobby, fortunately for me, it’s become my profession and I find a lot of interest in fermentation and gardening.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?

Chef’s table is definitely my most favourite show, and I absolutely love the episode of Sean Brock. MasterChef Australia played a pretty important role in picking Australia to study.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

I come from a pure vegetarian family. My father loves the chance to eat eggs and he absolutely loves the French toast I make.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

On my last day on earth, I would like to be in Japan, eating a bowl of tonkotsu ramen extra chashu (pork) extra negi (scallion).

What’s been your worst kitchen incident?

I was working at the 7am shift on a Saturday morning (hungover and sleep-deprived) when I sliced my thumb on the Japanese mandolin. I had to go to the medic, get four stitches and come back to do two straight shifts as there were huge bookings that day.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?

I’d love to cook for the great Rene Redzeppi of NOMA and take him through my version of ferments using ingredients of Indian origin

– Chef Adithya Kidambi, The Courtyard Food Project