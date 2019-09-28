Home Cities Bengaluru

New pastures for young wildlife enthusiasts

Initiated in 2017, the zoo club has seen three editions and this year will feature a safari at the biological park as well.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Every week, children will get a chance to vist different zones at the Bannerghatta National Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife enthusiasts rarely get hands-on experience in animal management and at the Bannerghatta National Park, we aim to change that,” said Amala M Anil, education officer at the zoo club, Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Initiated in 2017, the zoo club has seen three editions and this year will feature a safari at the biological park as well. For young wildlife enthusiasts, the first week of October brings a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature, wildlife and work towards conservation activities by bringing about relevant changes in their daily activities.  

“Children learn about elephants in their classrooms, this programme will give them a chance to observe this behaviour in person and learn through experience through our observation hours,” added Anil.
The programme will run for  15 consecutive Sundays and will include workshops, field visits and group activities designed with the aim of educating children about wildlife and pressing the need to protect numerous species on the verge of extinction.  

Every week the children will get a chance to visit different zones in the zoo, and interact with their keepers to understand captive management, nutrition, animal care, behaviour and welfare.  The programme also looks to offer students a viable career option in wildlife care through detailed interaction sessions with experts. More details are available on the Bannerghatta zoo website.

The Zoo Club programme will take place every Sunday from October 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020, at  Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp