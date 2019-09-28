New pastures for young wildlife enthusiasts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife enthusiasts rarely get hands-on experience in animal management and at the Bannerghatta National Park, we aim to change that,” said Amala M Anil, education officer at the zoo club, Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Initiated in 2017, the zoo club has seen three editions and this year will feature a safari at the biological park as well. For young wildlife enthusiasts, the first week of October brings a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature, wildlife and work towards conservation activities by bringing about relevant changes in their daily activities.

“Children learn about elephants in their classrooms, this programme will give them a chance to observe this behaviour in person and learn through experience through our observation hours,” added Anil.

The programme will run for 15 consecutive Sundays and will include workshops, field visits and group activities designed with the aim of educating children about wildlife and pressing the need to protect numerous species on the verge of extinction.

Every week the children will get a chance to visit different zones in the zoo, and interact with their keepers to understand captive management, nutrition, animal care, behaviour and welfare. The programme also looks to offer students a viable career option in wildlife care through detailed interaction sessions with experts. More details are available on the Bannerghatta zoo website.

The Zoo Club programme will take place every Sunday from October 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020, at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park.