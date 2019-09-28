Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing the right tunes

The Chennai-born boy has been playing the drums since the age of two and took to playing the piano only four years ago.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram has been feeling a mixture of happy and ‘responsible’ these days. The 13-year-old piano maestro was recently announced as the music composer for actor Mohanlal’s Malayalam directorial, titled Baaroz. “This film isn’t just my debut as a composer but also marks Mohanlal sir’s debut as a director,” says the musician, who will perform in the city as a part of the Bengaluru International Arts Festival.  

The Chennai-born boy has been playing the drums since the age of two and took to playing the piano only four years ago. “My sister used to play the piano and that’s what inspired me to try the instrument too,” he recalls. Nadhaswaram and his sister Amirthavarshini, however, aren’t the only ones in the family who play the instrument. Their father Sathish Varshan also plays the keyboard and was the one who bought Amirthavarshini a piano.

At the time of this conversation, Nadhaswaram, who is homeschooled, was practising for a performance in Mumbai and said he practises for close to six hours daily. And it was exactly this hard work that earned him the title of ‘The World’s Best’ in the American reality talent show. Calling it a ‘dream come true’, he says, “People recognise me everywhere I go. I consider this as the beginning of my career.”  

Ask him about the piano he plays and he excitedly says it’s a Steinway. “It was a gift from a well-wisher in New York, Michael Novogratz. It came all the way from the US to Chennai on my birthday in 2017,” he adds, explaining that he had performed for Novogratz at a private concert.   

While he has no certain plans laid out for his future yet, Nadhaswaram does have his eyes set on the moon. “It’s my dream to play Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata on the moon.”Lydian and Amirthavarshini will perform at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on September 29 at 7pm.

