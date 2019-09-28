Home Cities Bengaluru

State of Play

PlayStation’s State of Play had a few exciting announcements to present its relevance and exclusivity in creating great games.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since PlayStation pulled out of the big E3 (till recently, the ultimate expo for new videogames in the top consoles), it appeared as though the competitive excitement through Xbox-Nintendo-PS bashing had dwindled. What then, creates some nice controversial arguments between gamers these days? Will it be annoyance over Fortnite-Batman crossover? Commenting on poorly made games on Itch.io by developers just starting out? Or righteous downvoting of games whose developers were poorly treated by the publishing company? For now, we can discuss the staleness of announcing new games in the backdrop of no E3. Maybe later, contend on how pointless it is to review trailers.

PlayStation’s State of Play had a few exciting announcements to present its relevance and exclusivity in creating great games. One which seemed more exciting than the others was Rockstar’s new LA Noire for the PS VR console. The detective game set in the 1940s now features minigames with boxing, speedcar racing and shooting galleries.

State of Play this year started with a surreal animation of several humans running chaotically on a blank screen. One would think, that this was just an introductory animation, on its way to form the logo for ‘PS’. Turns out that PS is releasing another eccentric game called Humanity – which was created to portray the strangeness of crowds. The trailer was a two-minute space of utter non-comprehension, but also, a silent curiosity to understand more about the game. Maybe Humanity would turn out to be like those imaginative works of art that nobody really understands – but appreciate it, nonetheless.

Last of Us 2 releases its longest trailer so far — featuring Joel, a lot of zombies and strangely ASMR combat. The video teased elements of horseback riding and speedboats in the gameplay. The game has set a final release date on February 2020 (seven years after the first part). The second big-name release is Call of Duty – a throwback to Modern Warfare’s characters, in a contemporary (hope that means no zombies) setting.

There was no hint of a PS5 console in the offing – which bodes well for owners of the PS4.The 20-minute show by Sony was well balanced overall, giving us just enough to discuss till the next E3.

 @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

