Temporary structures shouldn’t be allowed on public streets: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to citizens, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed all city municipal corporations in the state, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), not to give permission mechanically to erect temporary structures on public streets or footpaths to conduct religious festivals and functions.

The court observed that denial of permission to erect temporary structures on roads and footpaths for religious festivals or functions will not infringe upon the right of freedom to free profession, practice and propagation of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. Therefore, one cannot have the right to use a public road or street just because it is for religious purposes.

With this observation, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued several guidelines to city municipal corporations, while disposing of the PIL petition filed by Prashanth Rao, a resident of Thyagarajanagar in Bengaluru.

According to the guidelines issued by the court, while processing the applications seeking permission for temporary structures, the city municipal corporations should do spot inspection to check whether the temporary structure will affect free movement of citizens. They must also get the traffic police’s opinion before granting permission for temporary structures to check if movement of vehicles will be affected. These can be done using powers under Section 288(2) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976.

The court also said that the city municipal corporations should not allow digging of roads or footpaths for temporary structures. The court also said the corporations should impose a condition that the copy of the permission granted to erect temporary structure be displayed by the people concerned at those structures. If the temporary structures on public streets are not removed within the stipulated time, the city municipal corporations should remove the same, it said.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgments, the court directed the city municipal corporations to ensure the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution for free movement of vehicles and people on public streets. The court also made it clear that these directions are applicable to all religions and communities.