Home Cities Bengaluru

Temporary structures shouldn’t be allowed on public streets: HC

Court said city corporations must inspect sites and then grant permission for such structures

Published: 28th September 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

People who want to put up shamianas and other temporary structures on public streets must display a copy of the permission granted at the site | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief to citizens, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed all city municipal corporations in the state, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), not to give permission mechanically to erect temporary structures on public streets or footpaths to conduct religious festivals and functions.

The court observed that denial of permission to erect temporary structures on roads and footpaths for religious festivals or functions will not infringe upon the right of freedom to free profession, practice and propagation of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. Therefore, one cannot have the right to use a public road or street just because it is for religious purposes.

With this observation, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar issued several guidelines to city municipal corporations, while disposing of the PIL petition filed by Prashanth Rao, a resident of Thyagarajanagar in Bengaluru.
According to the guidelines issued by the court, while processing the applications seeking permission for temporary structures, the city municipal corporations should do spot inspection to check whether the temporary structure will affect free movement of citizens. They must also get the traffic police’s opinion before granting permission for temporary structures to check if movement of vehicles will be affected. These can be done using powers under Section 288(2) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976.

The court also said that the city municipal corporations should not allow digging of roads or footpaths for temporary structures. The court also said the corporations should impose a condition that the copy of the permission granted to erect temporary structure be displayed by the people concerned at those structures. If the temporary structures on public streets are not removed within the stipulated time, the city municipal corporations should remove the same, it said.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgments, the court directed the city municipal corporations to ensure the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution for free movement of vehicles and people on public streets. The court also made it clear that these directions are applicable to all religions and communities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp