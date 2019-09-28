Two Bengaluru youths run over by train while shooting TikTok video

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two youths were run over by a train between Yelahanka and Channasandra in Bengaluru while making a TikTok video on the railway tracks on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Aftab Sheriff (19), working in a welding shop, and Mohammed Mateen (22), working as a food delivery boy.

A third youth, 22-year-old Zabiullah Khan, who was shooting the video was injured in the accident. He was flung some distance away from the tracks. Zabiullah was taken to the government hospital in Yelahanka where he is currently undergoing treatment. SP Railways Boralingaiah has said that he is now out of danger. All three were residents of RK Hegde Nagar in Bengaluru.

Around 5.30 pm, as they were shooting the video, the Kolar-Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru train was making its way onto the track and hit them before they could jump to a safe spot. Aftab and Mohammed were critically injured, while Zabiullah sustained severe injuries.

“As per eyewitnesses, they were making a video," Boralingaiah told The New Indian Express, adding that the family and relatives arrived later and were able to identify them. He also added that the railway department may look into cautioning people on entering or crossing the tracks.

Doctors say this is a new kind of addiction in the city, affecting youth and children.“The issue with apps like TikTok is that they have various categories of challenges or trends, which urge users to take videos in inappropriate ways," Dr Megha Mahajan, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, said.

Earlier in June, a 19-year-old from Tumkur in Karnataka had injured his spine while attempting a backflip for a TikTok video. He sustained severe injuries to his spinal cord and later succumbed while being treated for his injuries.

There have been several such instances of users getting injured. In 2017, a youth from Hyderabad died while taking a selfie from the top of a railway coach. The teenager came in contact with a high tension wire and sustained extensive burns.