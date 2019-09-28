Unattended school van knocks down three kids in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three students of a private school sustained injuries in a freak accident at Srinivasanagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage on Friday due to the negligence of a school van driver. He had parked the Tempo Traveller without engaging the hand brake or gear, got out of the vehicle and went to hang out with other drivers. All of a sudden, the vehicle started moving and knocked down the students who were walking to the school.

The incident occurred outside Little Angles English School in Srinivasanagar. Police said an eight-year-old Class 3 girl and two seven-year-old boys studying in Class 2 sustained injuries. The girl is said to have been severely injured and is undergoing treatment at Sagar Hospital. The vehicle (KA-05-AD-5411) belongs to the school and the driver has been identified as Anand (27). After dropping off children, Anand had parked the vehicle on a downward slope. The two boys and the girl, who had just then been dropped off by their parents, were walking towards the school when van started rolling and hit them. Some locals and other drivers, who witnessed the vehicle moving, rushed to stop it before it could hurt others.

The injured students were rushed to Prashanth Hospital at Seetha Circle by locals. The girl was later shifted to Sagar Hospital. The investigating officer said the two boys are out of danger.

“We have arrested the driver for negligence and informed the school management to be more careful about the safety of children,” a police officer said.