Yediyurappa orders probe into BDA site allotment, ABC scams

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered a detailed probe into alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by BDA from 2014-15 to 2017-18. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered a detailed probe into alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by BDA from 2014-15 to 2017-18. This covers the allotment of sites during the Congress regime headed by Siddaramaiah and the HD Kumarawamy-led coalition government.

The CM directed the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department to conduct a probe into the allotment of “alternative sites” and corner sites meant for public use. The officer is to complete the probe within two months and submit a report with all relevant documents.

Yediyurappa also directed the officer to look into complaints related to the alleged allotment of 245 alternative sites to developer Hanumanthe Gowda and his family members, in violation of BDA site allotment rules, the CM directed that the officer immediately conduct a probe and submit a report with all relevant documents.

The corner-cutting site scam, referred to informally among BDA staffers as ‘ABC’ scam, is carried out by brokers with the connivance of BDA staffers, particularly engineers at all levels. It refers to the slicing of a corner site to create one or two more sites, and selling them to buyers by adding the alphabets A, B and C to the original site number. 

“Corner sites are auctioned and are a big source of revenue for the BDA,” said a top official. “They fetch a minimum of 15% more revenue for the Authority than a regular site.” 
This scam has been rampant in BDA and was at its peak between 2012 and 2015, resulting in big losses to the BDA. “Engineers rake in money and even if they are transferred out of BDA, they exert influence and return because of the money-making opportunities,” a source familiar with the developments said. 
Gowda’s strategy: Swap sites

Developer Hanumanthe Gowda managed to get highly valued sites in Jnana Bharati Layout in exchange for sites at Visvesvaraya Layout and a few other areas where the real estate value was quite nominal.  
Explaining the modus operandi, a source said that Gowda managed to acquire a total of 245 sites in his name as well as his family members. This was possible only because he managed to convince original site owners to hand over the General Power of Attorney (GPA) to him.  

As per BDA rules on site allotment, a specific site which cannot be handed over to the allottee due to litigation or any other issue, can be allotted an alternative site within the layout, a source explained. If that was not possible, a site can be given in a layout formed subsequent to this layout. 

“The numerous visits to BDA officials and paperwork to get an alternative site allotted can put off site owners. Gowda managed to convince the owners that he would pay them a neat sum, like Rs 10 lakh, for a site. This would be the original value the owner would have paid for the site years ago, and would be happy to get at least the initial money back. In return, he would ask the owner to give him the GPA so that whenever the site was allotted to the owner, Gowda would be free to transfer it to himself or anyone he wanted to,” he said. 

Gowda later paid a lump sum of Rs 20-30 lakh to a few engineers. “They would ensure that the alternative site allotted would be in an area where the value of property was really high, say Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. As soon as the site was allotted, Gowda would register it in his name or any of his family members. He would later sell the site and make a windfall,” the source explained. 

Retired IAS officer H Shashidhar conducted a one-man inquiry into the allotment of alternative sites, and called for the withdrawal of sites where norms had been violated, particularly in the Hanumanthe Gowda case. 
Gowda contested the 2018 assembly elections on a JDS ticket and lost to BJP’s SR Vishwanath. 

