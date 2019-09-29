600 phones of ‘influential’ people tapped?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Phones of around 600 ‘influential’ and ‘powerful’ people such as senior bureaucrats and politicians in Karnataka were reportedly compromised between August 2018 and August 2019, speaking on the condition of anonymity, official sources told The New Sunday Express.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the illegal phone tapping case, has reliably learnt that phones of at least 600 ‘influential’ people including were wired in for surveillance for purposes that are “yet to established”, the source said.

“Shockingly, the phones of some top police officers at the police headquarters were also allegedly tapped for a long time, which suggests the lack of trust among officers and the purpose behind phone tapping. It is still not clear why so many phones were tapped, for what reason and under whose authorisation,” the source said.

The CBI has interrogated and recorded the statements of two Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspectors Maltesh and Mirza and ADGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and former police commissioner Alok Kumar.

The CBI had reportedly asked Kumar to furnish the names of the people, whose phones were tapped and the reasons for tapping during the period, when he was posted as the Additional Commissioner, Crime. He is learnt to have told the CBI that he did not recall the names of the officers and politicians and that he had allegedly followed instructions from “the top”, the source said.

The CBI is looking for the pen drive in which the audio clip of the conversation between Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and power agent Faraz Ahmed was downloaded and leaked to a section of the media on WhatsApp.

The agency is likely to question former police commissioner T Suneel Kumar and other ‘victims’ of tapping such as Rao and Ahmed and some key witnesses in the case. The CBI may also question former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, sources added. The latter has however denied any knowledge of phone tapping.

“The team will return to Delhi to analyse the data they have and corroborate the digital and documentary evidence. They will place the preliminary report before senior CBI officers for further direction,” the source added.