BBMP chief tells engineers to remove dangling, illegal OFC cables

Iffath Fathima

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar instructed the zonal engineers to do a survey on illegal OFC cables and remove them immediately. Dangling OFC cables are a major headache for pedestrians in the city.

Kumar told TNIE, “I have instructed the zonal engineers to have hanging and illegal OFC cables removed in the city. We are carrying out a special drive on the most prominent places till September end. In October, the drive will be extended to Mahadevapura and Yelahanka.”

This comes as a relief for residents of Bellandur, Mahadevapura, RT Nagar, Sarjapur, Silk Board, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli and Cunningham Road among other areas. “We welcome this move but BBMP should ensure that they remove it all and not leave wires dangling like they always do,” said Vidya T, a resident of RT Nagar.