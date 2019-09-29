Cash management firm staffers arrested for stealing Rs 99 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A staffer of a cash management firm escaped with `99 lakh in cash, when he and four other staffers were on their way to an ATM kiosk, on Friday evening. The incident took place on Kammanahalli Main Road in Banasawadi police station limits. A special team nabbed the main accused, Pawan, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, while three others were nabbed soon after the incident.

A senior police officer said that Pawan, a native of Mandya, had joined the company recently. The incident took place around 4.30pm when cashier Anand along with Pawan, Reddy Babu, Dayanand and Mukesh were on their way to the ATM. They were in a van carrying Rs 1.19 crore in cash, placed in separate boxes. On the way, Anand was assaulted by the others and thrown out of the vehicle. Passersby rushed to help him when he raised an alarm. When he called the police, they searched the area and nabbed Dayanand, Mukesh and Babu. However, Pawan managed to escape in the vehicle along with `99 lakh. Later, police found the vehicle in HRBR Layout along with a cash box containing `20 lakh.

Anand is being interrogated and the police are not ruling out his role in the crime. They have collected his phone call records.

Previous incidents

October 2018

Traffic policemen in Banaswadi foiled a pre-planned attempt by a gang of five to escape with Rs 5 lakh in cash. The accused were staffers of a cash management firm and four of them were nabbed immediately, while one escaped. The incident happened in Kalyan Nagar. The accused were driver Suman, gunman Manju Chandra and cash loaders Deepak and Sathish Kumar. All were employees of Radiant Cash Management Services, while the one who escaped, Umesh, was an outsider who posed as an attacker to make the incident look like robbery.

November 2016

Domnic Selvaraj, driver of a logistics agency, fled with Rs 1.37 crore in cash collected from banks. He was arrested five days later near Tin Factory in KR Puram. Based on a tip-off, Domnic’s wife Evelyn Mary was arrested and police recovered Rs 79 lakh from her.