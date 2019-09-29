Home Cities Bengaluru

Cash management firm staffers arrested for stealing Rs 99 lakh

A special team nabbed the main accused, Pawan, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, while three others were nabbed soon after the incident. 

Published: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A staffer of a cash management firm escaped with `99 lakh in cash, when he and four other staffers were on their way to an ATM kiosk, on Friday evening. The incident took place on Kammanahalli Main Road in Banasawadi police station limits. A special team nabbed the main accused, Pawan, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, while three others were nabbed soon after the incident. 

A senior police officer said that Pawan, a native of Mandya, had joined the company recently. The incident took place around 4.30pm when cashier Anand along with Pawan, Reddy Babu, Dayanand and Mukesh were on their way to the ATM. They were in a van carrying Rs 1.19 crore in cash, placed in separate boxes. On the way, Anand was assaulted by the others and thrown out of the vehicle. Passersby rushed to help him when he raised an alarm. When he called the police, they searched the area and nabbed Dayanand, Mukesh and Babu. However, Pawan managed to escape in the vehicle along with `99 lakh. Later, police found the vehicle in HRBR Layout along with a cash box containing `20 lakh.
Anand is being interrogated and the police are not ruling out his role in the crime. They have collected his phone call records. 

A staffer of a cash management firm escaped with `99 lakh in cash, when he and four other staffers were on their way to an ATM kiosk, on Friday evening. The incident took place on Kammanahalli Main Road in Banasawadi police station limits. A special team nabbed the main accused, Pawan, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, while three others were nabbed soon after the incident. 

A senior police officer said that Pawan, a native of Mandya, had joined the company recently. The incident took place around 4.30pm when cashier Anand along with Pawan, Reddy Babu, Dayanand and Mukesh were on their way to the ATM. They were in a van carrying Rs 1.19 crore in cash, placed in separate boxes. On the way, Anand was assaulted by the others and thrown out of the vehicle. Passersby rushed to help him when he raised an alarm. When he called the police, they searched the area and nabbed Dayanand, Mukesh and Babu. However, Pawan managed to escape in the vehicle along with `99 lakh. Later, police found the vehicle in HRBR Layout along with a cash box containing `20 lakh.
Anand is being interrogated and the police are not ruling out his role in the crime. They have collected his phone call records. 

Previous incidents 

October 2018
Traffic policemen in Banaswadi foiled a pre-planned attempt by a gang of five to escape with Rs 5 lakh in cash. The accused were staffers of a cash management firm and four of them were nabbed immediately, while one escaped. The incident happened in Kalyan Nagar. The accused were driver Suman, gunman Manju Chandra and cash loaders Deepak and Sathish Kumar. All were employees of Radiant Cash Management Services, while the one who escaped, Umesh, was an outsider who posed as an attacker to make the incident look like robbery.

November 2016
Domnic Selvaraj, driver of a logistics agency, fled with Rs 1.37 crore in cash collected from banks. He was arrested five days later near Tin Factory in KR Puram. Based on a tip-off, Domnic’s wife Evelyn Mary was arrested and police recovered Rs 79 lakh from her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp