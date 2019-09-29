Duo assaults man after his car splashes rainwater 

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman was beaten up by motorists after water from a pothole splashed on them while he was driving his SUV.

According to the complaint by S P Shriranga (49), a resident of Bannerghatta Road, the motorists stopped his vehicle and said that water from potholes splashed on them because of his SUV. An argument followed and the men assaulted him and broke his vehicle’s windshield even after he apologised, he said.

The accused are autorickshaw driver Shantaraju and biker Srinivas. They have been arrested by the Hulimavu police.

On Wednesday, Shriranga was heading to the city with his wife in his SUV. When he was passing Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road, an auto driver intercepted his vehicle. Soon a biker also came and broke the car windshield with a stone. When Shriranga tried to stop him, the biker started beating him. Shriranga said, “My wife came to my rescue. The biker almost hit her too. Passersby stopped the duo and took us to the traffic police station.”

Shriranga said he didn’t realise that water had splashed on the duo because of his vehicle. “I immediately apologised to them and told them that it happened accidently,” he said.