Electrician who stole traffic cop’s belongings arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for stealing the belongings of a traffic constable in revenge for being fined. The incident was reported five days ago.

The accused is Ashok Gajare, an electrician. According to the police, Ashok was nabbed when they received a tip-off that he was going to do some repairs for a private company.

The police recovered the things he had stolen. During the probe, the police found that constable Mustafa Mullah had fined him `1,650 for parking his scooter on the wrong side, on Langford Road. He had threatened the police that he would teach them a lesson, before stealing the constable’s belongings at night.