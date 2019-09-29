Home Cities Bengaluru

Hoardings along medians removed on Sarjapur Road

The residents have now appreciated The New Indian Express for supporting their cause. 

Published: 29th September 2019 05:01 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After The New Indian Express carried a report titled “Bengaluru’s Sarjapur residents fear Chennai-like banner accident” highlighting mushrooming of hoardings on road dividers in Sarjapur, the hoardings have been now removed. The residents have now appreciated The New Indian Express for supporting their cause. 

On September 23, The New Indian Express had carried the report highlighting how the residents of Sarjapur feared a repeat of the Chennai accident in which 23-year-old Subhashri, who was riding a two-wheeler, died after a hoarding from a divider fell on her. The girl had lost her balance and fell down and a water tanker ran over her. 

The Saandeepani Academy for Excellence, a private school, had erected the advertisement hoardings on the dividers in Sarjapur.  The residents of the area forwarded a copy of the TNIE report to the school trustee following which the panels were removed. 

“We wanted to maintain the median by improving the greenery and also advertise for the school. The contractor had told us that the guidelines would be followed ... but that wasn’t the case. Since we had already paid a huge amount, we did not remove the ads. But after seeing the TNIE article and the citizens’ efforts, I changed by mind and got it removed immediately. As an educational institute we need to show the way to others and not advertise this way which will lead to a substantial risk,” said Prarthana Gupta, Founder Trustee, Saandeepani Academy for Excellence 

Deepanjali member of Voice of Sarjapura said, “The article had a great impact. Thanks to The New Indian Express.”

