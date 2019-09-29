Home Cities Bengaluru

Staff fix roads for BWSSB chief’s visit

In the early hours of Saturday, residents of Kasavanahalli were amazed to see some parts of their locality being fixed with wet mix.

Published: 29th September 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the early hours of Saturday, residents of Kasavanahalli were amazed to see some parts of their locality being fixed with wet mix. They then realised that this sudden activity was catalysed by news that BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath was coming for a spot inspection and meeting with residents on Saturday, after multiple follow-ups by the residents. 

“We were surprised to see that some of the roads in Kasavanahalli were being fixed as the BWSSB chairman was coming. Earlier, BWSSB had claimed that they did not have funds, then how did work start? Many of the black spots were cleared too, before he came,” said Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Bellandur.
Residents from other localities, like Thanisandra and Hennur, also want Girinath to inspect their areas so the roads are fixed. “The roads in Thanisandra were dug to lay UGD lines, and have remained in that condition. If the chairman visits our area, the roads here may also be fixed,” said Abdul Hafeez, a resident of Thanisandra.

Devika Shree from Hennur said, “Repeated complaints have gone in vain. I request Girinath to visit our locality and check the status of Hennur Road.”
Girinath’s visit to Bellandur came as a relief to many after some good decisions were taken at the meeting. He had ordered that all engineers and the BWSSB team in Bellandur clear up the debris left unattended after digging, by October-end. He also pointed out that by next week, the list of road works already completed by BWSSB will be put up on their website so that BBMP can lay the roads. Sakaala will be tightened and a check on online connections through Sakaala will be done on the second Saturday, and a connection adalat will also be held. 

Girinath told TNSE, “I have asked the engineers to organise a Jal Spandana every second Saturday, to hear the problems of the public. Our main focus is the 110 villages where pipe-laying work is going on.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp