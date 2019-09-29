Staff fix roads for BWSSB chief’s visit

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the early hours of Saturday, residents of Kasavanahalli were amazed to see some parts of their locality being fixed with wet mix. They then realised that this sudden activity was catalysed by news that BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath was coming for a spot inspection and meeting with residents on Saturday, after multiple follow-ups by the residents.

“We were surprised to see that some of the roads in Kasavanahalli were being fixed as the BWSSB chairman was coming. Earlier, BWSSB had claimed that they did not have funds, then how did work start? Many of the black spots were cleared too, before he came,” said Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Bellandur.

Residents from other localities, like Thanisandra and Hennur, also want Girinath to inspect their areas so the roads are fixed. “The roads in Thanisandra were dug to lay UGD lines, and have remained in that condition. If the chairman visits our area, the roads here may also be fixed,” said Abdul Hafeez, a resident of Thanisandra.

Devika Shree from Hennur said, “Repeated complaints have gone in vain. I request Girinath to visit our locality and check the status of Hennur Road.”

Girinath’s visit to Bellandur came as a relief to many after some good decisions were taken at the meeting. He had ordered that all engineers and the BWSSB team in Bellandur clear up the debris left unattended after digging, by October-end. He also pointed out that by next week, the list of road works already completed by BWSSB will be put up on their website so that BBMP can lay the roads. Sakaala will be tightened and a check on online connections through Sakaala will be done on the second Saturday, and a connection adalat will also be held.

Girinath told TNSE, “I have asked the engineers to organise a Jal Spandana every second Saturday, to hear the problems of the public. Our main focus is the 110 villages where pipe-laying work is going on.”