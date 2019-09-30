Bengaluru: BBMP set for Mayoral polls on October 1

By ANI

BENGALURU: The voting hall in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office is all set for Tuesday's mayoral elections along with polls for chairpersons of four standing committees.

BBMP officials announced the schedule for the polls and said that the nominations will be accepted between 8:00 am and 9:30 am and the same will be verified by 11:30 am.

The voting for the post of Mayor will start from 11:30 am, following which, the elections for the post of Deputy Mayor and chairpersons of standing committees of tax and finance, health, accounts, and market will take place.

There are 257 voters in the election, which includes 198 council members along with 23 MLAs, 22 MLCs, nine Rajya Sabha MPs and five Lok Sabha MPs residing in the city.

Currently, the BJP has a strength of 101 corporators in the 198-member council.