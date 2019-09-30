Bengaluru fans go the extra mile for U2

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not letting the disappointment of rock legend U2 giving Bengaluru a pass, music fans have decided to go the extra mile and travel to Mumbai, where the band will be performing live on December 15.



The euphoria is similar to 2016 when Coldplay made their debut in the country in Mumbai with about 80,000 people from different parts of the country, marking their attendance.

After U2 announcement on September 18, about their debut as a part of the 32-year long Joshua Tree tour, the news has sent fans like city-based musician Sachin Banandur, into a frenzy with plans drawn to catch his rock idols for the very first time later this year.



“This is something we have waited for a really long time especially because it’s U2. To watch them up close is a surreal experience. It’s a very rare opportunity and I would have travelled to the location irrespective of the distance,” said Banandur.

Fans in the city have expressed their excitement citing that the rock legends have influenced many with their music.



“I have planned to take a long weekend off in order to attend the concert and I have already booked my bus tickets to Mumbai. For most people my age, U2 is a reminiscence of songs which we connected to such as Sunday Bloody Sunday, Vertigo and Bullet In The Sky. To travel all the way to Mumbai and catch these legends is a no-brainer,” said 22-year old stand-up comedian, Harshith Hegde, who has bought tickets for Rs 6,000.

Sameer Rao, 22, cannot hide his anticipation ahead of the performance of a band he has grown up listening to.



“One can only wait in till December but the impatience builds by the day. That’s the effect U2 has on you, the music they put out has an emotional connect and this one will be special for people across the country. For me, the distance is just a number and I’m sure many feel the same,” he said.