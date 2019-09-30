Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man lands up at wrong apartment, gets robbed

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man suffering from bipolar disorder who was on his way to his sister’s apartment accidentally landed at the neighbour’s apartment.

When the security guards stopped him, the man started fighting with them and even assaulted the guards. A car parked in the apartment was also damaged.

The victim’s sister, however, alleged that a group of people on the pretext of helping her brother, robbed his gold chain, iPhone and sunglasses. 

The victim, Surendra (name changed), 30, is a resident of Bellandur and is working in the finance section with one of the taxi aggregators. Around 11.30 pm, Surendra was on his way to his sister’s house who stays in an apartment in Kasavanahalli.

Instead of going to her house, Surendra went to Owners Court apartment on Kasavanahalli Road. When the security guards stopped him, Surendra got into a heated argument and started abusing and beating them.

He even allegedly damaged the rear-view mirror and the glass of a car parked in the premises. Opposite the apartment, few cab drivers who witnessed Surendra and the guards fighting rushed to the spot. When Surendra abused them, all of them assaulted him. 

The security guards of the apartment alerted the seniors and called the police control room. The Hoysala patrolling vehicle was rushed to the spot and Surendra was taken to the police station. 

An investigating officer from Bellandur police station said, “We have taken up the case of robbery under IPC section 392 and asked the apartment management to give the CCTV footage.” 

