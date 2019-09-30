Home Cities Bengaluru

Floriculturists demand ban on Chinese plastic flowers in Bengaluru  

The protesting farmers distributed fresh flowers worth around Rs 10 lakh at Lalbagh to create awareness and discourage people from buying plastic flowers for decorations.

Thousands of floriculturists joined the protest to point out that many in Bengaluru and the state have started using plastic flowers at weddings, events, religious functions.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Plastic flowers from China have brought down sale of fresh flowers in Karnataka by 40 per cent, say members of Farmers of South India Floriculture Association (FSIFA), who protested demanding a ban on Chinese plastic flowers, on Sunday at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Thousands of floriculturists joined the protest to point out that many in Bengaluru and the state have started using plastic flowers at weddings, events, religious functions, etc. This has resulted in a drop in sale of fresh flowers by 40 per cent in the past five years, going down by 5-10 per cent every year. 

B Srikanth, Director, South India Floriculture Association, said there are 7,500 hectares of polyhouses in Karnataka with 80 per cent of these in Bengaluru. 

“More than 10 lakh people’s livelihood directly depends on these polyhouses. Growers are suffering as nobody is opting for fresh flowers, and the demand for Chinese plastic flowers has increased by 90 per cent,” he said. 

The government allocates funds for the upkeep of these polyhouses, but the farmers take bank loans for more investments. However, with their business suffering, they are unable to repay them, he said, adding that farmers are in huge debts now. 

The protesting farmers distributed fresh flowers worth around Rs 10 lakh at Lalbagh to create awareness and discourage people from buying plastic flowers for decorations.

