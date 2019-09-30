Protests will tarnish your career, Bar council chief warns NLSIU students  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra on Sunday criticised law students for protesting and boycotting their exams with reference to the controversy surrounding the appointment of Vice-Chancellor.



He was addressing the graduating students at the 27th annual convocation of National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

“There should be a limit to the protests. If they are bonafide or genuine, it is okay. If not, it spoils the career of students and the name of the institution itself. The status of universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was affected by protests.”

Co-chairman of BCI and member of executive council, NLSIU, Ved Prakash Sharma termed the students protests against the delay in appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor as done out of ‘anxiety’ and ‘over-spritidness’.



It would be helpful to recall that once the term of the previous VC Venkata Rao was completed, his successor Sudhir Krishnaswamy was named.



The Student Bar Association (SBA) had alleged that registrar OV Nandimath who was one of the applicants for the VC post was stalling the appointment of Sudhir.

Nandimath was part of the executive council and the formal procedure to appoint a VC for the university.

The ceremony was presided by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chancellor of the University. Professor KRS Murthy, former director of Indian Institute of Management-Bengaluru was the chief guest of the occassion.

545 students graduate from law school

As many as 545 students of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) graduated at the 27th annual convocation held on Sunday, at Jnana Jyothi auditorium.



With 11 gold medals, Madhavi Singh, a native of Dhanbad, Jharkhand received the highest number of gold medals for completing her BA LLB course. Speaking to the media, Madhavi said, “I intend to pursue a postgraduate course in Oxford in the field of civil law.”



Megha Mehta, a Mumbai-based student won six gold medals. Talking about her success she said, “My mother motivated me to work towards my goal. I will be pursuing my masters abroad in the field of gender rights law.” Pavan Srinivas, another gold medalist said he used sports as a stress

buster.