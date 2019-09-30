Saudi man detained for abusing airline staffer in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Saudi national, travelling with his family, was not allowed to board his flight at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to his abusive behaviour towards a woman airline staffer on Saturday morning.



This was his second instance of misbehaviour the same morning. He even had a major altercation with the domain Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during security checks for carrying lighters in his hand baggage.

According to sources, Arowaili Abdulla Aziz was at the airport with his family on September 28 to board the Kuwait Airways flight (KU 354) from Bengaluru to Kuwait, which was to depart at 5.20 am.



“While passing through the security gates, the CISF personnel found many cigarette lighters in his baggage. There were nine or 10 lighters and since they are not allowed on board as per security rules, they were all removed from his baggage, which angered him.

“During the security screening, he intimidated the CISF sub-inspector and threatened him. He allegedly told the SI that he would kill him, but since there was no witness to the incident, no case was booked. His behaviour amounts to obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty,” the source said.

The CISF got the passenger write an apology letter for his behaviour as well as for carrying numerous lighters and permitted him to head for boarding later, the source added.

Aziz was in an irate state of mind and when he reached the boarding gate to take the shuttle bus to the flight, he abused a woman at the gate.



“The airline called up the airport police and asked them to come over. Since it was getting late, the flight took off without him,” another source said.

His family members too decided not to board the flight and went to a relative’s house in Bengaluru. The flight got a bit delayed because of the incident, the source added. However, Kuwait Airways could not be reached for confirmation of the incident or the exact cause for delay.

Airport police confirmed that a passenger was not allowed to board his flight on Saturday morning. “After the airline asked us to investigate him, we did so.



However, we did not book any case against him. The passenger was not aware that lighters should not be carried. He was also in a disturbed frame of mind because his baby had been diagnosed with cancer. After taking an undertaking from him that he will not repeat such behaviour, the passenger was let off, “ a police officer said.