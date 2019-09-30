Home Cities Bengaluru

Sounds of silence descends on Bengaluru music fans

We take a look at why Bengaluru – once a hot spot for live performances – has seen a slowdown in hosting performances

Published: 30th September 2019

When Metallica performed in Bengaluru in 2011, fans from across the country came to the city to watch them live

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A wave of excitement broke out among music fans when rock band U2 recently announced a live show in Mumbai on December 15. Bengalureans, who would have done anything to get the band to play in the city, are questioning why global artistes seem to be giving namma ooru a pass.   

The music scene has been dimming in the city, which was once a hot spot for international performances – Santana, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Enrique Iglesias and Slayer. But things changed drastically in 2012 after the government put a ban on any kind of commercial activity in Palace Grounds.

Most of these international artistes turned towards Mumbai and Delhi as their preferred performance venue. In fact, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa will also be performing in Mumbai on November 16 for a music festival. Even as some point out that Here I Am musician Bryan Adams was here last year for a concert, the show did not have the same impact as Metallica, which performed in 2011, when fans from across the country came to the city to watch them.

So, where did we go wrong? Is it the infrastructure or government restrictions on performance venues? Or has people’s taste in music changed? While the lack of a centrally-located venue is the biggest issue the city faces when it comes to large scale performances, Natraj Kudupu, owner of True Illusions, an event management company, says, “Money and venue are the main cause for Bengaluru missing out these gigs.

No one is willing to pay huge amounts to a venue that is on the outskirts. As an event management company, the first thing I look into is the profit from the event.”

Besides lack of suitable performance spaces, Bruce Lee Mani, guitarist and lead vocalist of rock band Thermal and a Quarter, feels the city is not ready infrastructure-wise to host mega performances.

“U2 is one of the most expensive bands to come to India. A show on that scale would require well-equipped infrastructure. With the Metro and flyover constructions leaving the city in a mess right now, it’s not possible for the city to host them. The expected turnout is 40,000-50,000. Mumbai is still far more
organised,” he said, adding that the change in location has nothing to do with change in music taste.

