Street vendors in Bengaluru struggle post High Court’s eviction order 

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Suresh, a 65-year-old street vendor, the subway in Majestic has been his place of business for the past 25 years. After an eviction order in August by the High Court, the subway was cleared of all vendors.

“I used to earn Rs 600 per day selling handkerchiefs. Today, even earning Rs 100 is difficult. When we come to the subway, the police chase us away. I am the only earning member in my family. One of my daughters is mentally disabled and the other has left college as I have not been able to pay her fees. I have not paid my rent of Rs 7000. Sometimes I feel like drinking poison and killing myself,” said Suresh while breaking down.

The vendors say the police either chase them away or let them use the space for a few hours on humanitarian grounds.

The HC excused some of the vendors from a Union who filed a writ petition.

“We approached the High Court after the eviction order and got a stay order for 34 of us who have ID cards from BBMP. However, others without ID cards suffer,” said Uday, Bengaluru president of Karnataka Rajya Raste Badhi Vyaparigala Mahamandala.

As per the Street Vendors Act, 2014, vendors cannot be evicted until they are provided ID cards and the Town Vending Committee (TVC) creates vending zones,” he said, adding, “Of the 24,300 vendors surveyed in 2017, only 15,000 have received IDs. The government has still not conducted TVC elections.”

Nagendra Naik, assistant commissioner, welfare, BBMP, said, “We have published a list of voters for TVC elections, comprising vendors. We are receiving objections until September 30, post which we will forward it to the Department of Cooperation to conduct the elections by November.”

“The state’s skill development department has asked us not to give the remaining ID cards until the state notifies the Street Vendors Act in the gazette,” he said.