Home Cities Bengaluru

Street vendors in Bengaluru struggle post High Court’s eviction order 

The vendors say the police either chase them away or let them use the space for a few hours on humanitarian grounds.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

The Majestic subway which was crowded with vendors earlier, has now been cleared after a High Court order. | ( Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal )

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Suresh, a 65-year-old street vendor, the subway in Majestic has been his place of business for the past 25 years. After an eviction order in August by the High Court, the subway was cleared of all vendors.

“I used to earn Rs 600 per day selling handkerchiefs. Today, even earning Rs 100 is difficult. When we come to the subway, the police chase us away. I am the only earning member in my family. One of my daughters is mentally disabled and the other has left college as I have not been able to pay her fees. I have not paid my rent of Rs 7000. Sometimes I feel like drinking poison and killing myself,” said Suresh while breaking down.

The vendors say the police either chase them away or let them use the space for a few hours on humanitarian grounds.

The HC excused some of the vendors from a Union who filed a writ petition.
“We approached the High Court after the eviction order and got a stay order for 34 of us who have ID cards from BBMP. However, others without ID cards suffer,” said Uday, Bengaluru president of Karnataka Rajya Raste Badhi Vyaparigala Mahamandala.

As per the Street Vendors Act, 2014, vendors cannot be evicted until they are provided ID cards and the Town Vending Committee (TVC) creates vending zones,” he said, adding, “Of the 24,300 vendors surveyed in 2017, only 15,000 have received IDs. The government has still not conducted TVC elections.”
Nagendra Naik, assistant commissioner, welfare, BBMP, said, “We have published a list of voters for TVC elections, comprising vendors. We are receiving objections until September 30, post which we will forward it to the Department of Cooperation to conduct the elections by November.”
“The state’s skill development department has asked us not to give the remaining ID cards until the state notifies the Street Vendors Act in the gazette,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp