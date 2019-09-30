Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic cop gets thrashed for stopping biker in Bengaluru

After he was caught and charged, he brought his friends to the spot and assaulted the PSI before escaping. 

Published: 30th September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A disturbing trend of assault on on-duty policemen is becoming rampant in the city. A traffic police sub-inspector was assaulted by a group of five people after he caught one of them violating traffic rules in Bommanahalli Junction on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by PSI T D Jayaram — attached to Madiwala traffic police station — he along with two head constables, Kantharaj and Nataraj, were assigned to catch traffic violators in their jurisdiction.

The trio was near Bommanahalli junction at around 6.35 pm on Friday when they noticed a person riding a two-wheeler with a pillion rider heading towards Begur Road without wearing helmets. The constables stopped the bike and asked the rider to show his driving license. 

The rider, who introduced himself as Gurumurthy, got into an argument with Jayaram. Jayaram learnt that the rider was not carrying a DL and other documents, and entered the bike details on his personal digital assistant (PDA) machine and issued a notice to Gurumurthy.

Jayaram also noticed that an earlier fine from August 25 was pending and issued him a notice. The person signed the notice and left along with the pillion rider, but later returned to the spot at around 7 pm with four others when the police were near BD Hotel on Begur Road. They questioned Jayaram for seizing Gurumurthy’s bike.

They threatened Jayaram and the two constables and even took a video on their mobile phones. They abused and manhandled Jayaram and allegedly assaulted him. When the constables alerted the law and order police, the rider and his friends escaped. 

Jayaram filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police seeking action for the assault. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case and are trying to nab the assailants.”  

Constable  bitten by foreign national:

At 1.30 am on September 26, Banaswadi police constable Govindappa was bitten by a Nigerian national woman. Govindappa, along with a probationary PSI was patrolling, when they found an African national standing near a hotel on Kammanahalli Main Road.

The cops asked her to leave as it is not safe for her. She then started shouting at the cops saying that it was her wish to stay out in the night and meet anyone.

Over an heated argument, she ended up biting Govindappa’s hand and assaulted him. Injured Govindappa underwent treatment in a private hospital and the woman was arrested by Banaswadi police.

