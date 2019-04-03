Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman alleges rape by ex-BJD MLA, attempts self-immolation outside Naveen Niwas

The woman tried to pour petrol on herself alleging Srinath Soren had taken money on the pretext of helping her get a job, but he did not fulfil his promise.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman attempted self-immolation in front of Naveen Niwas on Wednesday. However, she was whisked away by the security personnel there.

The woman tried to pour petrol over her body alleging she had given Rs 1 lakh in 2014 to former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Srinath Soren, for securing a job for herself. Soren will be fighting on a BJD ticket from Udala assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district. 

"The woman attempted to self immolate alleging Soren had taken money on the pretext of providing a job, but he did not fulfil his promise. She was taken to a hospital and her condition is stable," a policeman said.

In 2014, Soren and his aide Swarup Das were booked in an alleged gang-rape case. The case was registered after the woman alleged that she had given Rs 1 lakh to Soren for a government job.  As Soren failed to keep his promise, she asked him to return the money. When she repeatedly demanded the money, Soren allegedly called her to his residence to repay her.

However, instead of returning the money, the former MLA and his friend confined her in a room and raped her, the woman had alleged in her complaint.

