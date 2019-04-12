Six-year-old sexually assaulted in Bhubaneswar, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A six-year-old girl succumbed after being sexually assaulted by her neighbour on the outskirts of the City on late Thursday night.

The victim was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

She was staying with her parents, who are bangle sellers, at Mundia Sahi in Gopabandhu Nagar under Jatni Police limits.

According to the police, the accused Anand Pradhan, 24, had shifted to the locality about three to four months ago and was working as a labourer. The accused and the victim's parents used to visit each other's residence.

On Thursday night, the victim went to the accused's house and did not return. When her parents went there to bring her back, they saw her lying on the floor. The locals nabbed Pradhan and thrashed him for the crime. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The locals protested on Friday morning and demanded stringent action against him.

"The accused has been detained and a special team will investigate the matter. Charge sheet of the case will also be filed in a timebound manner," Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. Jatni Police have registered a case in this regard under Section 376A of IPC ( punishment for causing death or resulting in the persistent vegetative state of the victim) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).