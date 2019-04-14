Odisha: Rape and murder of six-year-old child categorised as Red Flag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Jatni as a heinous crime, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty categorised it as a Red Flag case. “The incident was a heinous crime and has been categorised as a Red Flag case. The investigation into the matter will be completed in a time-bound manner and attempts will be made to ensure that stringent punishment is awarded to the accused,” Mohanty said.

The victim was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Gopabandhu Nagar under Jatni police limits of Khurda district on Thursday night. The girl was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Capital in an unconscious state, and was declared brought dead by the doctors. A scientific team and officials of SFSL’s DNA division also visited the spot on Friday to investigate the matter.

“The probe is being monitored by an Additional DCP while Additional Commissioner of Police will oversee the investigation,” Mohanty said.

Police asserted that they will also submit the charge-sheet in a time-bound manner. Meanwhile, sources said the accused, Anand Pradhan (24), who was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after being beaten by locals, was discharged on Saturday and will be produced before a court here on Sunday.