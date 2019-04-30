Prateek Chaudhury of SAI International in Bhubaneswar tops JEE Main in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prateek Chaudhury, a student of SAI International School, here has emerged State topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2019, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Prateek secured All India rank 26 in the exams with 99.99 percentile, said the school authorities.The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has published the results on its website jeemain.nic.in.

As many as 24 candidates have received 100 NTA scores (percentile scores) in JEE Main January 2019 and April 2019 examinations in Paper 1, which is being held for engineering and technological admissions.

JEE Main conducted in April has two papers - Paper I (BE/B Tech) and Paper - II (BArch/BPlanning). The exams was conducted by NTA twice. Sibasis Nayak from Bhubaneswar had emerged Odisha topper in JEE (main) 2019 January examination.

Sources said the best score of the two exams will be shortlisted for admission to various institutes. The candidates who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 students in this exam are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.