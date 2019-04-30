Summer measures for zoo animals in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park has made special arrangements for animals during summer.While air-coolers (without water spray) have been installed for chimpanzees, ice slabs are being provided to enclosures of tigers, lions and bears for giving a soothing effect to their tongues.

“Straws have been put on the feeding chambers of the animals to minimise the impact of sweltering heat. Besides this, running water is being provided to animals,” Zoo Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das said.

During other seasons, zoo officials keep pots filled with water inside the enclosures and refill them once the water is over. However, with temperatures soaring, running water is provided to the animals in their enclosures through pipes without waiting for the pots to get empty.

Das also said they are ensuring food to the animals without any slightest delay. The zoo has also arranged special diet menu for all the animals to keep them hydrated. Fruits with high water content like watermelons, cucumbers, and others have been added to their regular diet.