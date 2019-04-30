Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Summer measures for zoo animals in Bhubaneswar

While air-coolers (without water spray) have been installed for chimpanzees, ice slabs are being provided to enclosures of tigers, lions and bears for giving a soothing effect to their tongues.

Published: 30th April 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Par

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Park | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park has made special arrangements for animals during summer.While air-coolers (without water spray) have been installed for chimpanzees, ice slabs are being provided to enclosures of tigers, lions and bears for giving a soothing effect to their tongues.

“Straws have been put on the feeding chambers of the animals to minimise the impact of sweltering heat. Besides this, running water is being provided to animals,” Zoo Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das said.
During other seasons, zoo officials keep pots filled with water inside the enclosures and refill them once the water is over. However, with temperatures soaring, running water is provided to the animals in their enclosures through pipes without waiting for the pots to get empty.

Das also said they are ensuring food to the animals without any slightest delay. The zoo has also arranged special diet menu for all the animals to keep them hydrated. Fruits with high water content like watermelons, cucumbers, and others have been added to their regular diet.                    

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandankanan Zoological Park Bhubaneswar zoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp