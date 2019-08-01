Home Cities Bhubaneswar

After garbage, green debris dumped on Mahanadi bed  

Dumping of heaps of garbage on the river bed has become a regular affair.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Green debris being dumped on Mahanadi riverbed near Gadagadia ghat in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Even as Mahanadi is struggling with pollution with heaps of garbage, silt, expired medicines and food material dumped on its bed, chopped trees are now being disposed of in the river at Gadagadia ghat in the Millennium City.  The practice, in blatant violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, continues unabated with the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) turning a blind eye to it. On Tuesday, different parts of chopped trees including branches, trunks and twigs were unloaded from a mini truck and dumped on the river bed in full public view at around 4 pm. The vehicle entered the river bed through a morrum road from Ring Road in front of the office of the Cuttack DCP without being obstructed. 

Dumping of heaps of garbage on the river bed has become a regular affair. It is alleged that vehicles belonging to CMC and private contractors dump solid waste and debris on the river leading to resentment among environmentalists. The NGT in 2017 had asked the district administration to ensure that garbage and waste are not dumped on the river as they cause pollution. The green body had stated that residents of low lying areas will be the worst affected due to the pollution on the river bed, said a city based environmentalist.  

The administration had earlier erected barriers and installed sign boards asking people to refrain from dumping waste on the river bed. However, the directive is being openly flouted in the city due to lack of adequate awareness and enforcement activities. “With no stringent action initiated against the violators, dumping of waste continues unabated,” he said.

Cantonment IIC Iman Kalyan Naik said that she had directed PCR teams to check the illegal practice. She said 3-4 vehicles have been fined for dumping waste on the river bed. The vehicle owners who get work orders from the sanitation wing of CMC, however, claim that they have no knowledge of the prescribed location for dumping the waste, the IIC said. Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was not available for his comment on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahanadi riverbed garbage dump green debris
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp