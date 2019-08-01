Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar police seek more time to nab culprits

During the interface with citizens, Mohanty also pitched for community policing to prevent crimes in the Capital.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Locals staging road blockade at Rasulgarh square protesting the attack on a hotel owner on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hours after assuring the City residents that miscreants involved in four incidents of robbery will be arrested within 24 hours, the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday made a volte-face and sought eight days time to nab the anti-socials. After the road blockade at Rasulgarh square, which was staged protesting the attack on a hotel owner, was withdrawn, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty held a meeting with residents of Mancheswar, Rasulgarh village, Palasuni, Rangamatia, Pandara and Jagannath Nagar localities and sought more time to nab those involved in the loot incidents on Tuesday. 

“Earlier in the day, the police assured us that the five miscreants involved in attacking and looting the hotel owner will be nabbed within 24 hours. However, they later said though some clues have been collected, the anti-socials will be arrested within eight days,” said a local who attended the meeting.

During the interface with citizens, Mohanty also pitched for community policing to prevent crimes in the Capital. “The Police Commissioner stressed the need for engaging community police volunteers. Heads of localities were asked to verify the antecedents of five to 10 people and recommend their names to the police,” said a local. 

Sources said police will soon launch a community policing programme and issue identity cards to volunteers. Mohanty further claimed that sale of contraband and illicit liquor will be curbed within a fortnight. Residents of Gadakana, where two incidents of loot were reported on Tuesday morning, skipped the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar police anti-social elements Satyajit Mohanty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp