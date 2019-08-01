Bhubaneswar police seek more time to nab culprits

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after assuring the City residents that miscreants involved in four incidents of robbery will be arrested within 24 hours, the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday made a volte-face and sought eight days time to nab the anti-socials. After the road blockade at Rasulgarh square, which was staged protesting the attack on a hotel owner, was withdrawn, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty held a meeting with residents of Mancheswar, Rasulgarh village, Palasuni, Rangamatia, Pandara and Jagannath Nagar localities and sought more time to nab those involved in the loot incidents on Tuesday.

“Earlier in the day, the police assured us that the five miscreants involved in attacking and looting the hotel owner will be nabbed within 24 hours. However, they later said though some clues have been collected, the anti-socials will be arrested within eight days,” said a local who attended the meeting.

During the interface with citizens, Mohanty also pitched for community policing to prevent crimes in the Capital. “The Police Commissioner stressed the need for engaging community police volunteers. Heads of localities were asked to verify the antecedents of five to 10 people and recommend their names to the police,” said a local.

Sources said police will soon launch a community policing programme and issue identity cards to volunteers. Mohanty further claimed that sale of contraband and illicit liquor will be curbed within a fortnight. Residents of Gadakana, where two incidents of loot were reported on Tuesday morning, skipped the meeting.