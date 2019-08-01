Congress targets Govt over Odia varsity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the proposed Odia University at Sakhigopal in Puri district making no progress, the Congress on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about the fate of the institute, the foundation stone of which was laid in October 2018. Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said the CM had laid the foundation stone of the proposed university with much fanfare. But nothing has been done since then.

“What happened to the Odia University? Is the Government serious about the institute of higher learning or was it a political gimmick?,” he questioned.The State Government had proposed a budget of `10 crore for establishment of the university and earmarked 25 acre of land for the purpose. The university will come up at the same place where Bakula Bana Vidyalaya, the State’s first model open school, was set up by ‘Panchasakha’ - Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Pandit Krupasindhu Mishra, Harihar Das, Pandit Godabarish Mishra and Nilakantha Das in 1909.

Mishra requested Speaker SN Patro to give a direction to the CM for establishment of the university which will facilitate research on different aspects of Odia. He also urged the Government to revive the green cover of Bakual Bana which was devastated by cyclone Fani.The Speaker directed the department concerned to take note of Mishra’s submission.

Accusing the Government of forgetting the contributions of great sons of the soil, the Congress leader said he had written to the CM requesting him to recommend to the Centre for conferring Bharat Ratna posthumously on Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, the maker of modern Odisha. “However, I am yet to get a response from the CM. “I once again request the CM to write to the Centre for conferring the highest civilian award on Madhu Babu,” he added.