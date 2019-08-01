Congress questions BJD stand triple talaq

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Congress is under cloud over five of its MPs including one from Odisha abstaining from the crucial voting on Triple Talaq Bill, a senior member of the party on Wednesday criticised the ruling BJD for its support to the contentious legislation in the Rajya Sabha.Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati questioned the ‘equi-distance’ policy of the BJD. “Why do you claim to be maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and Congress when your party is supporting the BJP-led NDA Government on all crucial bills?” Bahinipati questioned.

He said the Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha due to BJD’s support. The regional party had issued a whip asking all its members to be present in the Rajya Sabha to pass the bill. Accusing the ruling party of maintaining double standards, Bahinipati said BJP and BJD fought a bitter battle during the recent General Elections and now the regional outfit is extending its support to all the bills tabled by BJP in the Parliament. This clearly shows where the BJD stands, he said.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should clarify if his Government in the State is a coalition of BJD and BJP,” Bahinipati told reporters outside the Assembly.He, however, said his party was not opposed to the Triple Talaq Bill but wanted certain changes in its provision. Since the BJP did not agree with the proposals of Congress, the party was left with no choice but to oppose the bill.

Defending her party’s stand, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said the BJD has always stood for women empowerment and their protection. Responding to the BJD-BJP coalition Government jibe of Bahinipati, the former minister said her party has been maintaining equi-distance from both BJP and Congress. “I want to ask him (Bahinipati) where the Congress votes have gone in the State. In the recent election in Patkura, all the Congress votes were transferred to BJP. This proves that the Congress has compromised with BJP in the State,” she added.