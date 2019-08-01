Odisha Government clarifies on reservation in recruitment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the non-reservation provision for direct recruitment of associate professors and professors to universities being challenged in the Orissa High Court, the State Government on Wednesday clarified that reservation will be applicable to such posts but with certain conditions.

In a letter to the State universities, the Higher Education department stated that as per the ST/SC department’s observation, the provision of reservation under Odisha Reservation of Vacancies (ORV) Act will be applicable to posts of associate professor and professor in universities as these are not related to scientific and technical research.

“Reservation for ST, SC and SEBC candidates will be 22.50 per cent, 16.25 per cent and 11.25 per cent respectively at the time of recruitment in the ranks of assistant professor, associate professor and professor,” the letter said. It, however, clarified that reservation will not be applicable to a single post in any grade or cadre. It will also not be applicable if there is a vacancy for only two posts.

“Where the cadre strength is one or two, ST/SC/SEBC candidates will be considered on the basis of merit,” it stated. Notably, on the basis of a letter issued by the State Government on June 26 this year, Sambalpur and other State universities had issued advertisement for direct recruitment of teachers in the rank of associate professor and professor without keeping any seat reserved under ORV Act, 1975.