Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Niti Aayog’s health index ranking: Odisha objects, wants revision

The State Government has raised objections over Odisha’s ranking in Niti Aayog’s ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ report released last month and urged to revise it basing on actual data.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog. ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has raised objections over Odisha’s ranking in Niti Aayog’s ‘Healthy States, Progressive India’ report released last month and urged to revise it basing on actual data.
As per the second health index report, Odisha had slipped by one rank compared to last year and was placed on the 19th position. The index score was impacted as the State recorded only 59.8 per cent immunisation coverage while treatment success rate of new microbiologically-confirmed tuberculosis cases slipped from 88.9 per cent in 2015 to 72.5 per cent in 2016 against the national target of 85 per cent.

In a letter to CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Chief Secretary AP Padhi clarified that the decrease in full immunisation coverage was due to non-administration of measles vaccine in the last few months of 2017-18. Since as per guidelines, the gap between two live attenuated vaccines should not be less than 28 days, measles vaccine was not administered to eligible children in 13 districts where vaccination of Japanese Encephalitis was conducted from November 27 to December 31, 2017.

The State, however, administered Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine from January 29 to April 6 and achieved 98 per cent coverage, but it did not reflect in the ranking as there was no separate category to report MR vaccination. “Of 1,12,25,643 targeted children aged between 9 months and 15 years, 1,10,37,026 have been administered MR vaccine. As MR also contains measles vaccine, it implies that children below the age of one year have received the vaccine. Full immunisation coverage has always been more than 84 per cent for the last five years. Accordingly, the State’s achievement on full immunisation coverage may be revised,” Padhi wrote.

The Chief Secretary also indicated that treatment success rate of new microbiologically-confirmed tuberculosis cases has been more than 85 per cent since the past several years. But, 100 per cent data could not be uploaded in the newly introduced ‘NIKSHAY’ portal due to an application error. Since the tuberculosis treatment success rate was 87 per cent in 2017-18 and it was sustained in 2018-19, it may be considered as 87 pc for the ranking, he said.

Padhi has also raised objections over calculation of vacancies in specialist positions on the sanctioned strength of 2017 instead of 2016. He suggested to calculate doctors’ vacancy against the required number of posts and not on the basis of sanctioned posts to avoid penalising States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog health index Odisha ranking Healthy States Progressive India report
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp