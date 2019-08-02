Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tenders invited for seven non-ferrous mineral blocks

These include five virgin (four limestone and one graphite) and two chromite blocks

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of over two years, the State Government has initiated the process of auction of mines inviting tenders for seven non-ferrous mineral blocks including two chromite ones, leases of which are going to lapse on March 31, 2020.

The Directorate of Mines on Wednesday issued notice inviting tender (NIT) for five virgin blocks (four limestone and one graphite) and two chromite blocks for electronic auction.The seven blocks identified for auction include four limestone mines located at Pipalmunda in Balangir district, Khatkurbahal (North) in Sundargarh, Behera Banjipali in Bargarh, Garramura in Nuapada and a graphite block at Jagdalpur in Rayagada district.

According to the geological report, the four limestone blocks have a cumulative deposit of about 24 million tonne. The Khatkurbahal block (North) has the highest deposit of 9.99 million tonne of limestone.
It is believed that Jagdalpur block has a graphite reserve of two million tonne. Though the Directorate of Mines had identified Naringpanga graphite block with a reserve of 0.33 million tonne for auction, it was dropped at the last moment.

Of the two chromite blocks that will be under hammer, Sarubali with a reserve of 2.25 million tonne is under the leasehold of Misrilall Mines while Kamarda with a deposit of 0.54 million tonne has been leased out to BC Mohanty & Sons. Both the blocks are located in Jajpur district.The last date for purchase of tender document is September 11, 2019 and bidders have to submit their bids latest by September 20.

While inviting financial bids only in digital format, the notice stated that eligible bidders will have to submit the technical bids both in digital and physical format.

“Eligibility conditions, date and time for participating in the electronic auction are provided in the tender document. Detailed tender documents along with timelines, notifications, updates and other details for e-auction process for the mineral blocks are available in electronic form only and can be downloaded from the website of MSTC Limited,” official sources said.

The State Government has planned to auction 40 mining blocks including 24 merchant mines leases, which will expire on March 31, 2020, during the current financial year. It had auctioned five mineral blocks including three iron ore ones in May, 2017.

TAGS
non-ferrous mineral blocks Odisha government
